Coldplay bring out Ed Sheeran for Fix You at intimate London gig

Ed Sheeran became an honorary member of Coldplay at the band's album launch show in London last night (12.10.21).

The 30-year-old pop megastar joined Chris Martin and co on stage to perform a rendition of their 2005 hit 'Fix You' at their intimate O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire gig to celebrate the release of their eagerly-awaited new LP 'Music of the Spheres', which is released on Friday (15.10.21).

Towards the end of the gig, the Grammy-winner came back out and had the 'Higher Power' hitmakers perform his hits 'Shape of You' and 'Shivers'.

And after inviting her to duet on the track 'Human Heart' from their new album at the concert, Coldplay were joined on stage by Hits Radio presenter and former 'X Factor' star Fleur East.

Chris had asked Fleur: "Do you want to come and perform it with us on Tuesday? Want to come and perform it with Paris and Amber (US R&B duo, We Are King) and me?"

The 33-year-old star was taken back by the request and thought it was a prank.

However, the 44-year-old musician insisted: "It's for real. And do the girl's bit? Alright, let's do it ... I'm serious Fleur because you're brilliant so if you want to come and do it, we would love that."

Coldplay - who were introduced on stage by good friend Simon Pegg - also performed classics such as 'Clocks', 'Yellow' and 'The Scientist' alongside tracks from their follow-up to 2019's 'Everyday Life'.

Coldplay's O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire setlist:

‘Music Of The Spheres’

‘Higher Power’

‘Clocks’

‘Fix You’ w/ Ed Sheeran

‘Viva La Vida’

‘Adventure Of A Lifetime’

‘The Scientist’

‘Paradise’

‘Human Heart’ w/ Fleur East

‘People Of The Pride’

‘Yellow’

‘Shivers’ – Ed Sheeran

‘Shape Of You’ – Ed Sheeran

‘A Sky Full Of Stars’

‘Coloratura’