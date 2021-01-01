Adele has no other artists on new album

Adele's new album won't feature any other artists.

The 33-year-old singer is preparing to release her highly-anticipated fourth album and while she worked with producers Greg Kurstin, Max Martin, Inflo, and Ludwig Goransson on the record, fans shouldn't expect to hear any duets as the 'Skyfall' hitmaker insisted it wasn't "right" to bring anyone else's voice onto the songs.

She told Britain's Vogue magazine: “It’s not that I don’t want to. It’s not calculated. It’s just never been right for some reason.”

The album was written in the wake of Adele's split from husband Simon Konecki and she admitted she has always found it comforting going into the recording studio when times are tough.

She said: “I definitely feel like when my life is spiralling out of control I want to be in the studio because no one can get me.

“I don’t have to deal with any issues, any problems. I think it’s less, ‘My world is falling apart, I need to go and write about it,’ it’s more just my safe space.”

And the 'Skyfall' singer is "ready" for people to hear what she's got to say on the record.

She said: “I feel like this album is self-destruction, then self-reflection and then sort of self-redemption. But I feel ready. I really want people to hear my side of the story this time.”

Adele hopes that one day, the songs will answer some of her and Simon's eight-year-old son Angelo's questions about their split.

She explained: "My son has had a lot of questions. Really good questions, really innocent questions, that I just don’t have an answer for. 'Why can’t you still live together?'

“I just felt like I wanted to explain to him, through this record, when he’s in his twenties or thirties, who I am and why I voluntarily chose to dismantle his entire life in the pursuit of my own happiness.

"It made him really unhappy sometimes. And that’s a real wound for me that I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to heal.”