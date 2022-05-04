R. Kelly found guilty of racketeering and sex trafficking

R. Kelly has been convicted of racketeering and sex trafficking.



Following a six-week trial in New York, during which 11 accusers came forward with allegations of sexual abuse by the R&B singer, jurors came to their decision on Monday afternoon, after two days of deliberations.



They found the I Believe I Can Fly singer, full name Robert Sylvester Kelly, guilty on all counts - racketeering and eight counts of sex trafficking.



Kelly, who had denied any wrongdoing, reportedly kept his head down as the verdict was read.



Defence lawyer Deveraux Cannick spoke to news outlets as he exited the courthouse, indicating he intends to seek an appeal.



"The government cherry-picked their version that they thought would support the continuation of the narrative," he said. "Why would he expect this verdict given all the inconsistencies that we saw?"



Kelly's sentencing will occur on 4 May next year and he could spend 10 years to life behind bars. In the following months, the singer's team can file motions to overturn the verdict.



Lawyer Gloria Allred, who represented some of the victims, told reporters outside the courthouse, "I have been practising law for 47 years. During this time, I have pursued many sexual predators who have committed crimes against women and children. Of all the predators that I have pursued, however, Mr Kelly is the worst for many reasons.



"R. Kelly thought that he could get away with all of this, but he didn't... Despite the fact that he thought he could control all this, he was wrong."



The 54-year-old also faces federal charges in Chicago, as well as state charges in Minnesota and Illinois.