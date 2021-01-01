Britney Spears questions allegations made in recent documentary

Britney Spears is questioning some of the claims made in a recent documentary.



The Stronger hitmaker took to Instagram on Monday, saying that an unnamed documentary on her conservatorship battle left her scratching her head.



"It's really crazy guys," the 39-year-old began. "I watched a little bit of the last documentary and I must say I scratched my head a couple of times !!! I really try to disassociate myself from the drama !!! Number one ... that's the past !!! Number two ... can the dialogue get any classier ??? Number three ... wow they used the most beautiful footage of me in the world !!! What can I say .. the EFFORT on their part !!!"



When she originally uploaded the caption, one of the sentences read, "I watched a little bit of the last documentary and I hate to inform you but a lot of what you heard is not true!!!" but this was changed to the "scratched my head" line.



Two documentaries about the performer's legal battles came out over the weekend. One from The New York Times, titled Controlling Britney Spears, revealed that her father Jamie allegedly set up security apparatus around her, which included bugging her bedroom and monitoring her text messages. A second from CNN, called Toxic: Britney Spears' Battle For Freedom, debuted on Sunday. A source speaking to TMZ alleged the comments were about the CNN special.



In the comments underneath the post, which shows a previously posted video of Spears posing in a white crop top, fans speculated that the words were not written by the singer. The top comment below the video reads, "THIS ISN’T BRITNEY!!!! GIVE HER INSTAGRAM BACK."



Spears is set to attend a hearing about her conservatorship on Wednesday, weeks after Jamie filed a petition to end the legal arrangement. A third documentary from Netflix, titled Britney vs Spears, premieres on Tuesday.