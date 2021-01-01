Billie Eilish hits back at double standards in the music industry

Billie Eilish is hitting back at the double standard for women in the music industry.



Talking to Elle about her new album and struggles with fame, the 19-year-old hit back at the scrutiny she faces online. Noting the stress she feels about her physical safety after her address was shared online, Eilish also commented on the "relentless scrutiny" she receives over her life, from her sexuality to the way she dresses.



"Like, oh yeah, that's everyone else's business, right? No. Where's that energy with men?" the Bad Guy singer began. "I just wanted to make a song once, and then I kept making songs. I never said, 'Hey, pay attention to my life.'"



The singer also opened up about how the endless criticism affects the people around her.



"All my friends know I don't wanna see any of (the negative chatter). When people send me something mean, it hurts my soul," she said.



Specifically, the pop star discussed her Vogue cover shoot earlier this year, where she shocked fans by opting for a corset instead of her trademark baggy streetwear. After the shoot was posted online, she said she lost 100,000 followers on social media after commenters said she was "selling out".



"People hold on to these memories and have an attachment. But it's very dehumanizing," she said. "I lost 100,000 followers, just because of the boobs. People are scared of big boobs."