James Blake releases new single Famous Last Words

James Blake has shared his new single, 'Famous Last Words'.



The 32-year-old Grammy-winner has shared a new cut from his upcoming fifth studio album, 'Friends That Break Your Heart'.



The latest track, which opens the record, follows this summer's singles 'Say What You Will' and 'Life Is Not The Same'.



Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, James explained the record is about "letting go" and "love in different contexts".



The follow-up to 2019's acclaimed 'Assume Form' was due to be released on September 10, but will now come out on October 8, owing to delays in physical production as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.



James - who is in a relationship with actress Jameela Jamil - recently shared how 'Say What You Will' is about "finding peace" within himself.



He said: "The song is about finding peace with who you are and where you're at regardless of how well other people seem to be doing.



"Comparison really is the thief of joy."



The music video for the song featured a special guest appearance from Finneas.



The hotly-awaited album features collaborations with Monica Martin, JID & SwayVay and SZA.



Back in December 2019, James opened up about his new approach to songwriting after becoming "comfortable" in his "own skin".



He explained: "I'm trying to dive into the most free, un-self-conscious part of myself.



"I think it's easier once you've gone through the tough 20s.



"I'm 31 now and I feel like I've been through the worst of the turbulence, and a lot of the things that would plague my mind when writing and performing are easing up and I'm feeling comfortable in my own skin."







'Friends That Break Your Heart' tracklist:







1. 'Famous Last Words'



2. 'Life Is Not The Same'



3. 'Coming Back (feat. SZA)'



4. 'Funeral'



5. 'Frozen (feat. JID & SwaVay)'



6. 'I'm So Blessed You're Mine'



7. 'Foot Forward'



8. 'Show Me (feat. Monica Martin)'



9. 'Say What You Will'



10. 'Lost Angel Nights'



11. 'Friends That Break Your Heart'



12. 'If I'm Insecure'