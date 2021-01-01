Alice Cooper and The Cult announce 2022 co-headline UK tour

Alice Cooper and The Cult are set to rock arenas in the UK next year.

The 'Poison' hitmaker and the British post-punk legends will hit the road on a co-headline run, kicking off on May 23 in Swansea, Wales, and wrapping at the First Direct Arena in Leeds, Yorkshire on June 1.

The 73-year-old shock rocker announcing his first shows this side of the pond since the COVID-19 pandemic follows his 2019 run, and his 2020 LP 'Detroit Stories' reaching number four in the Official UK Chart, his highest chart position in two decades.

As for the 'She Sells Sanctuary' rockers, Ian Astbury and co have toured with the likes of Public Enemy, Primal Scream, Foo Fighters, and Guns N' Roses in recent years, and celebrated the 30th Anniversary of their 'Sonic Temple' album with a sold-out world tour and Box Set in 2019.

The Cult recently announced the cancellation of all their 2021 shows due to the COVID-19.

In a statement issued last month, they wrote: "THE CULT will regretfully be postponing all upcoming shows for the rest of the year due to the ongoing flux in the world while we continue to adjust to the 'new normal'.

"Our shows are a communal space where we share the celebration of live music. It is apparent that the optimism we shared in the performing of live shows for 2021 was premature. We refuse to put a single fan, whom we love and respect in harms way.

"Please stay safe and we look forward to seeing you all in the Spring of 2022."

Tickets for Alice Cooper and The Cult's UK tour are available via www.aegpresents.co.uk

The tour dates are:

May 23 - Arena, Swansea

May 25 - The O2, London

May 27 - AO Arena, Manchester

May 28 - The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

May 30 - Resorts World Arena, Birmingham

June 1 - First Direct Arena, Leeds