Lil Nas X thanks 'gay agenda' during MTV VMAs speech

Lil Nas X jokingly thanked "the gay agenda" during his acceptance speech at MTV's Video Music Awards on Sunday night.

After winning Video of the Year for his song Montero (Call Me By Your Name), the 22-year-old rapper made the tongue-in-cheek remark.

"First, I want to say thank you to the gay agenda! Let's go, gay agenda!" he said, lifting the Moonman trophy over his head.

The video also won Best Direction and Best Visual Effects.

The comment references the intense backlash the Old Town Road hitmaker received following the release of the video for the record-topping hit, which showed him performing on a stripper pole and suggestively dancing on what appeared to be Satan's lap.

During the controversy, Nas, who came out as a member of the LGBTQ community in 2019, took to Twitter to jab at naysayers who accused him of being too open with his sexuality.

The lyricist performed his single Industry Baby with collaborator Jack Harlow at the awards show, a song that received similar backlash for depicting sexually suggestive dancing.