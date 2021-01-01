Lil Nas X and Olivia Rodrigo win big at MTV Video Music Awards

Lil Nas X and Olivia Rodrigo were the big winners at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night.

The Old Town Road star landed the coveted Video of the Year prize for his controversial promo for Montero (Call Me By Your Name), which also won accolades for Best Direction and Best Visual Effects.

Good 4 U singer Olivia continued her successful year by taking home three awards - Song of the Year and Push Performance of the Year for her debut single Drivers License and Best New Artist.

Other top winners included Justin Bieber, who scored a double win, with him picking up Artist of the Year and Best Pop for Peaches; BTS, who were named Group of the Year and Best K-Pop; and Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak's Silk Sonic, who won two awards for Leave the Door Open.

The MTV Video Music Awards were hosted by Doja Cat at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The full list of winners is as follows:

Video of the Year: Lil Nas X – Montero (Call Me By Your Name)

Song of the Year: Olivia Rodrigo - Drivers License

Artist of the Year: Justin Bieber

Group of the Year: BTS

Best New Artist: Olivia Rodrigo

Video for Good: Billie Eilish – Your Power

Best Collaboration: Doja Cat ft. SZA – Kiss Me More

Best Pop: Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – Peaches

Best Rock: John Mayer – Last Train Home

Best Latin: Billie Eilish & ROSALÍA – Lo Vas A Olvidar

Best R&B: Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – Leave The Door Open

Best Alternative: Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear – my ex’s best friend

Best Hip-Hop: Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A. – FRANCHISE

Best K-Pop: BTS – Butter

Best Breakthrough Song: Claire Rosinkranz – Backyard Boy

Push Performance of the Year: Olivia Rodrigo – Drivers License

Best Direction: Lil Nas X – Montero (Call Me By Your Name)

Best Choreography: Harry Styles – Treat People With Kindness

Best Cinematography: Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid – BROWN SKIN GIRL

Best Art Direction: Saweetie ft. Doja Cat – Best Friend

Best Visual Effects: Lil Nas X – Montero (Call Me By Your Name)

Best Editing: Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – Leave The Door Open.