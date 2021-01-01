Lorde covers Britney Spears's Break the Ice

Lorde has added her own twist to one of Britney Spears's classic songs.



In a new video for Vogue, the 24-year-old croons the lyrics to the music icon's 2007 hit Break the Ice over muted drums and soft piano.



Standing in a clearing at the New York Botanical Garden, the Royals hitmaker then fades into her song Fallen Fruit off of her new album, Solar Power.



A self-described "celebration of the natural world," the New Zealand native starts her world tour for the record early next year after a four-year performing hiatus.



Speaking to the fashion publication, the singer-songwriter opened up about her break from the industry as well as her struggles with the spotlight.



"I'm a highly sensitive person. I'm not built for pop star life. To have a public-facing existence is something I find really intense and is something I'm not good at," she began. "For whatever reason people have allowed me to say, 'Okay, I'm going to come and do the thing - do the shoot, do the red carpet, speak to the journalists, put the music out - and when I've done it to the point of total exhaustion, when I have completely quenched that thirst, I'm going to go home, and you're not going to see me for two or three or four years.'"