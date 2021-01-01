Annie Mac to present the Hyundai Mercury Prize to 2021 winner

Annie Mac is set to announce the winner of the 2021 Hyundai Mercury Prize.



The former BBC Radio 1 DJ - who is also a member of the judging panel - will be appearing on stage at London's Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith, on September 9 to unveil the prestigious awards ceremony's 'Album of the Year'.



Annie said: "This year's Hyundai Mercury Prize shortlist highlights how remarkably creative and diverse British music is at the moment. Choosing one overall winner from these 12 outstanding albums will be a tough challenge for the judging team. I'm looking forward to announcing our decision at the Awards Show."



BBC 6 Music's Lauren Laverne is hosting proceedings.



Laura Mvula, Celeste, Arlo Parks and Wolf Alice are among the acts shortlisted.



The 12 albums were decided by a panel including 2020 winner Michael Kiwanuka, plus Anna Calvi, Jamie Cullum, and the Head of Music at 6 Music and Radio 2, Jeff Smith, who is The Chair, alongside industry folk and journalists.



In a statement, the judges said: "It is testament to the strength of British music that, during a year which saw musicians face the toughest challenges of their lives, so many remarkable albums came out nonetheless. There was an embarrassment of riches for this year's Hyundai Mercury Prize judges to choose from, but the final twelve show how diverse, vibrant and far-reaching British music continues to be. Choosing one winner out of twelve albums that bring so much hope for the future will be a challenge indeed."



The shortlisted acts set to take to the stage include Arlo Parks, Celeste. Ghett, Hannah Peel; Laura Mvula, Mogwai, Nubya Garcia and Wolf Alice.



What's more, short films will be shown about the albums by SAULT and Floating Points, Pharoah Sanders & the LSO.



Previous recipients of the Mercury Prize have included Dave, Wolf Alice, James Blake, Skepta, and Arctic Monkeys.



For tickets head to www.eventim.co.uk/artist/the-hyundai-mercury-prize.







The 2021 Mercury Prize shortlist is:



Arlo Parks – 'Collapsed In Sunbeams'



BERWYN – 'DEMOTAPE/VEGA'



Black Country, New Road – 'For the First Time'



Celeste – 'Not Your Muse'



Floating Points, Pharoah Sanders & The London Symphony Orchestra – 'Promises'



Ghetts – 'Conflict Of Interest'



Hannah Peel – 'Fir Wave'



Laura Mvula – 'Pink Noise'



Mogwai – 'As the Love Continues'



Nubya Garcia – 'SOURCE'



SAULT – 'Untitled (Rise)'



Wolf Alice – 'Blue Weekend'