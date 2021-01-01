Kanye West hints at cheating on Kim Kardashian in new song

Kanye West has hinted he was unfaithful to Kim Kardashian during their marriage.

In the song Hurricane from his new album Donda, the 44-year-old raps about having a “new chick” even after having “two kids”.

Kim and Kanye married in 2014 and have four children together.

"Here I go actin' too rich / Here I go with a new chick / And I know what the truth is / Still playin' after two kids / It's a lot to digest when your life always movin'," Kanye raps on the track.

Later in the song, he also appears to reference the mansion that he once shared with Kim, which was featured in Architectural Digest.

“Architectural Digest, but I needed home improvement / Sixty-million-dollar home, never went home to it," the lyrics continue. "Genius gone clueless, it's a whole lot to risk.”

Regarding the lyrics, a source told The New York Post’s PageSix, “The song is in a way his testimony of everything he did wrong and taking accountability for their marriage breakdown.”

Neither Kanye nor Kim has commented on the alleged infidelity.

This is not the only track on the highly-anticipated album that references his marriage to the reality TV star, who filed for divorce in February.

On Lord I Need You, the star raps, “But you came here to show that you still in love with me / Startin' to feel like you ain't been happy for me lately, darlin' / 'Member when you used to come around and serenade me, woah / But I guess it's gone different in a different direction lately.”

Kim, 40, has been supportive of her estranged husband as he promotes Donda. At a recent listening party in Chicago, the 40-year-old agreed to recreate their 2014 wedding on stage and attended with their children. In addition, she shared a photo on Instagram showing her listening to the album prior to its launch.