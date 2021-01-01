Britney Spears won't face charges over alleged altercation with housekeeper

Britney Spears won’t be charged with a crime following an alleged fight with her housekeeper.



Last month, it was reported that the 39-year-old’s housekeeper had called authorities after fighting with the popstar over medical treatment for her dog.



Spears had allegedly swiped the woman’s phone from her hand during the dispute, supposedly damaging the screen protector.



In a press release issued to Variety, Ventura County district attorney Erik Nasarenko said there was “insufficient evidence that a crime had occurred and the lack of injury to the housekeeper or significant damage to the phone.”



In addition, Spears’s lawyer Mathew Rosengart - who has been handling her high-profile conservatorship case against her father Jamie Spears, issued a statement insisting the DA did the “right thing” in not pursuing charges.



“As I have previously stated, this was nothing more than sensationalised tabloid fodder – an overblown, ‘He said, she said,’ regarding a cell phone,” Rosengart commented. “If this involved Jane Doe rather than Britney Spears it would not have been pursued or covered at all.



“Sadly, it is apparent that some have learned nothing from the past, and we sincerely hope the media and others will be more respectful of Ms. Spears in the future,” he concluded.