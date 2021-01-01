KISS forced to cancel tour dates after Gene Simmons tests positive for Covid-19

KISS rocker Gene Simmons has tested positive for Covid-19.



The 72-year-old is reportedly experiencing mild symptoms. He is the second member of KISS to test positive this week after Paul Stanley announced that he is recovering from the virus.



"I had been sick with flu-like symptoms and was tested repeatedly and was negative. As of late this afternoon I tested positive. The crew, staff and band have all tested negative once again," Stan wrote on Twitter.



While recovering, he shared a selfie, and added in the caption: "My COVID symptoms were MILD compared to many others and let me tell you... It kicked my a*s. It's over now."



In addition, a spokesperson shared a statement on the group's Twitter account confirming the cancellation of tour dates across North America.



"Kiss will postpone their next four tour dates. While Paul Stanley recently tweeted that he has recovered from Covid, Gene Simmons has now tested positive and is experiencing mild symptoms," they began. "The band and crew will remain at home and isolate for the next 10 days and doctors have indicated the tour should be able to resume on September 9th at FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine, CA. All previously purchased tickets will be honoured for the new dates once announced."



Since the announcement, Simmons has responded to fans on Twitter that had expressed their anger over the gigs being dropped.



When asked why he discusses the importance of vaccination instead of other issues, he replied, "Worldwide Covid infection is 218 million. That's 200,000,000 individual human beings. Besides the ones who have sadly passed on, the rest suffer with excruciating pain, some with tubes down their throats and so on...That's why, Genius."