Eric Clapton sings out against vaccination in new song

Eric Clapton has seemingly continued his criticism of Covid-19 vaccinations in a new song.

Called This Has Gotta Stop, the 76-year-old doesn't explicitly name the virus, but seemingly references the side effects he experienced after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine.

"This has gotta stop. Enough is enough. I can't take this BS any longer," he sings in the opening melody. "I knew that something was going on wrong. When you started laying down the law, I can't move my hands, I break out in sweat. I wanna cry, I can't take it anymore."

In the animated video for the song, hand-drawn figures hold signs reading "Liberty" and "Enough is enough." The song and video also address concerns around climate change and media overconsumption.

The musician has consistently opposed vaccine mandates. Earlier this month, he issued a statement saying he would not play at any venue that required proof of vaccination upon entry during his U.S. tour.

This is also not the first time Clapton has sang out against Covid-19 restrictions. In December, he teamed up with Van Morrison to release the song Stand and Deliver, which criticises lockdown measures.

Lyrics question listeners on whether they want to be "free" or a "slave" in the face of restrictions, singing, "Stand and deliver, you let them put the fear on you. Stand and deliver, but not a word you heard was true. But if there's nothing you can say, there may be nothing you can do. Do you want to be a free man? Or do you want to be a slave?"