Lizzo and Niall Horan flirt with each other during TV interview

Lizzo and Niall Horan sent their fans wild by flirting with each other during a TV interview.

On Tuesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the 33-year-old singer discussed her latest single, Rumors, with the night's guest host and former One Direction member, and Horan gushed over the rapper's achievements, saying she was his "beautiful woman".

"With success comes fans and you know you've made it when your fans have their own name. Your fans go by what?" he asked before Lizzo laughed, "The Lizzbians."

The 27-year-old joked he wanted to rename his fans the "Horan Dogs." Lizzo was quick to respond to the raunchy joke, saying, "I think you're giving me a one erection, baby."

When asked about whether Drake had heard the Rumors lyric where she denies sleeping with him, the Truth Hurts hitmaker quipped, "Okay, so the original line was, 'No, I ain't f**k Niall yet.' The label said it was a little bit provocative. So I changed it to Drake, a safer bet."

The singers ended the interview with a compatibility test, noting their fans had tried to pair them up before. Discussing prenup agreements to flatulence, Horan called Lizzo "the best guest ever" and they signed off by telling each other, "I love you."

This is not the first time the singer has gotten flirty with fellow stars. Earlier this month, Lizzo joked on TikTok that she was pregnant with Captain America star Chris Evans' child, with the actor joking back that his mother "would be so happy."