Joni Mitchell named 2022 MusiCares Person of the Year

Joni Mitchell has been named as the 2022 MusiCares Person of the Year.

The eight-time Grammy Award winner is to be honoured by executives at the charity, which provides music professionals health and human services across a spectrum of needs.

The MusiCares Person of the Year ceremony is one of the most prestigious events held during Grammy Week, and will include a dinner and tribute concert, featuring renowned musicians and other artists paying tribute to Mitchell.

"I'm honoured to be chosen as Person of the Year by this great charity," the Big Yellow Taxi singer stated. "I look forward to being part of this gala that will help MusiCares continue their inspired work in providing a support system for those in need."

Mitchell joins a prestigious list of recent MusiCares Person of the Year honourees including Fleetwood Mac, Dolly Parton, and Aerosmith.

The event will be held at the Los Angeles Convention Center on 29 January, two nights before the 64th annual Grammy Awards.

"We are so excited to bring together an amazing line-up of artists to celebrate the musical legacy of Joni Mitchell," added Laura Segura, executive director of MusiCares. "She is being honoured not only for her iconic music and lyrics, but for her trailblazing spirit and the inspiration she's brought to so many artists."