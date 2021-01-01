IDLES to play matinee slot at London's new Wide Awake festival

IDLES are set to play a matinee set at the new music festival Wide Awake.

The inaugural South London event takes place at Brockwell Park on September 3, and Joe Talbot and co - who released their acclaimed third studio album, 'Ultra Mono', in September last year - will be getting festival-goers warmed up with a special afternoon set at 1.30pm.

The climate change-conscious festival's lineup also includes the likes of black midi, Black Country, New Road, Daniel Avery, Tinariwen, Dream Wife, Boy Harsher, Dr. Rubinstein, A Certain Ratio, Crack Cloud, Erol Alkan, Lena Willikens, The Mauskovic Dance Band, Scalping, Goat Girl, Shame, Squid, The Murder Capital, Lazarus Kane, Porridge Radio, Los BItchos, Minimal Violence, Crows, Debonair, Tina, PVA, Ivan Smagghe, Self Esteem, Kokoroko, and many more.

On their efforts to become an environmentally-friendly festival, a press release states: "Wide Awake has already committed to bury zero waste in the landfill sites and leave no trace of litter. They have banned single-use plastic, will only allow compostable packaging and cutlery onsite, all traders and back of house waste will be recycled and the stage effects will be biodegradable. This is just the beginning of the process and over the next three years, Wide Awake will be making more and more changes."

The festival is run by Field Day's co-founders, Bad Vibrations, Dimensions, LNZRT, SC&P and the creators behind some of London’s most iconic, small music venues: MOTH Club, The Shacklewell Arms, The Waiting Room and Peckham Audio.

Tickets and stage times can be found via wideawakelondon.co.uk.