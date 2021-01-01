Mick Jagger and Keith Richards pay tribute to Rolling Stones bandmate Charlie Watts

Rolling Stones stars Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood have paid tribute to their late bandmate Charlie Watts.

The drummer passed away "peacefully" at the age of 80 at a London hospital on Tuesday surrounded by his family, and music industry icons such as Sir Paul McCartney and Sir Elton John paid tribute to him on social media following the announcement.

Now the rocker's bandmates have added their tributes, with Jagger simply sharing a photo of Watts laughing while playing the drums. He added no caption to the Twitter post.

Richards took a similar route and wrote no caption alongside his Instagram and Twitter tribute, which showed a drum kit with a "closed" shop sign hanging off of it.

However, Wood opted for a caption when he posted a photo of himself and Watts dressed in smart clothing across his social media accounts.

"I love you my fellow Gemini~ I will dearly miss you ~you are the best," he simply wrote, followed by praying hands, heart and sunshine emojis.

Elsewhere in the music industry, The Who's Roger Daltrey said in a statement, "Charlie was a truly great drummer, whose musical knowledge of drumming technique, from jazz to the blues, was, I'm sure, the heartbeat that made The Rolling Stones the best rock and roll band in the world."

Bryan Adams tweeted, "RIP Charlie Watts, one of the greatest rock drummers ever and a real gentleman. Condolences to his family and the band," while Nile Rodgers wrote, "Rest In Power #CharlieWatts RIP. You are a smooth brother. Thanks for all the great music."

It was announced earlier this month that Watts would be sitting out of the band's upcoming U.S. tour to recover from an unspecified medical procedure.