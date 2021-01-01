Machine Gun Kelly replaced by Blossoms for Reading and Leeds Festival

Machine Gun Kelly won't be performing at Reading & Leeds Festival this weekend.

The 'Wild Boy' hitmaker had been due to take to the Main Stage West on both sites, but "restrictions and logistics" caused by the pandemic mean he won't be able to travel into the UK for the shows.

In a statement, the festival confirmed: "Due to restrictions and logistics, Machine Gun Kelly is no longer able to perform at #RandL21.

"Keep an eyes on our website for news of a replacement and other artist announcements!”

Blossoms have been confirmed as his replacement, and they said they are "very excited" to be taking to the stage.

They tweeted: "We're very excited to announce that we'll be playing this weekend's @OfficialRandL 2021!

"We'll be appearing on Main Stage West at both Leeds and Reading on the following days:

"Friday 27th August: Leeds

"Sunday 29th August: Reading".

MGK has also had to pull out of ALT+LDN next week, which organisers explained was also down to "restrictive COVID measures that are in place".

They said in a statement: "Despite all our relentless efforts behind the scenes, some things have been taken completely out of our control.

"We now know that due to the restrictive COVID measures that are in place, some of the international artists that were booked to play at ALT+LDN are unable to come.”

Meanwhile, a number of acts have had to drop out of Reading and Leeds recently, including headliners Queens of the Stone Age who have been replaced by Biffy Clyro.

The group - made up of Simon Neil and brothers James and Ben Johnston - said last month: "We are delighted and honoured to be headlining Reading & Leeds for a third time.

"We cannot wait to get out there and play for you all again after such a tough year… It’s gonna f***!”