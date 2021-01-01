Garth Brooks cancels rest of 2021 shows

Garth Brooks has cancelled his remaining 2021 shows due to spiking coronavirus cases.



In a statement released on Wednesday, the country superstar said he wanted to do his part as the U.S. experiences a fourth wave of Covid-19 cases.



"In July, I sincerely thought the pandemic was falling behind us. Now, watching this new wave, I realize we are still in the fight and I must do my part," the Friends in Low Places hitmaker said, reports Variety.



"The joy I have seen in everyone's faces as live music returns has been more than worth our constant diligence to maintain safety protocols not only for the fans, but for our band, the crew and the hard working staff in these stadiums. Their dedication to safety for the people who fill those seats has been a miracle to watch and a blessing to receive. I am truly grateful."



Fans can expect a refund for the tickets, but Brooks hopes that the cancelled shows will be rescheduled at some point when it is safe to do so.



The cancelled shows were due to be held in Cincinnati, Charlotte, Baltimore, Nashville and Foxborough, Massachusetts across September and October.



His last show in Lincoln, Nebraska was attended by almost 90,000 fans on Saturday.