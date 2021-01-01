Alex Rodriguez 'learned so much' from Jennifer Lopez

Alex Rodriguez is "grateful" for the time he and his daughters had with his former fiancee Jennifer Lopez.

After weeks of split rumours, the superstar and retired baseball player announced in May that they had called off their engagement, and the singer has since rekindled her relationship with her former fiance Ben Affleck.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, the 46-year-old addressed the split and said he and his teenage daughters are trying to focus on being "positive" about the experience.

"I had five years of an incredible life and partnership and also with my daughters, we learned so much," he explained. "(We) have the opportunity to take that and move forward and say, 'You know what? We're so grateful for the last five years, how do we make the next five years better because of lessons learned?'"

He and the 52-year-old singer raised their children together for the duration of the relationship, as a "blended" family. Rodriguez has two teenage daughters from his marriage to Cynthia Scurtis and Lopez has two children from her marriage to singer Marc Anthony.

The comments come after followers noticed that the singer had deleted photos of her and Rodriguez from her Instagram account and unfollowed him. Notably, the On the Floor hitmaker kept up family photos that included the player's daughters.

Lopez and Rodriguez began dating in 2017 and announced their engagement in 2019. They were forced to postpone their wedding twice due to the Covid-19 pandemic.