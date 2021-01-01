NEWS Disclosure: 'Happening' started in the countryside in East London' Newsdesk Share with :





Disclosure join Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 for the broadcast premiere of their new track, 'Happening', the second single released this week from their forthcoming EP, Never Enough. Guy and Howard talk about how the song, as well as “In My Arms” came together, and how they’ve been combining different genres in their new music approach. They also reflect on their early career, releasing their music independently vs. via a label, and where the ideal place would be to play their new music live.



Disclosure Tell Apple Music About ‘Happening’...

'Happening' started in the countryside in East London. We had a little three week writing trip out there, just me and my machines basically. I had a few friends stay each weekend. We were having a bonfire in the garden. And then we went back in and we had this nice rolling bass, pad drums, thing, but nothing crazy happened. And then I brought my Alesis Andromeda, which is a beast of a synth. It's a pig of a synth, really. I've never been able to use it. I don't like it. It's hard to use. It's too big, too complicated, but sometimes, it works and it's kind to you and it had this amazing art thing going on and, yeah, me and Andy Luxury were just having the best time and very drunk. So that's how it started. And again, really aiming things at, this sounds like I'm walking into Shangri-La. I don't know if I like this song. I don't even know if I know it, but I'm interested and I'm being drawn in. So I sent that to Howard as the bare bones. And then again, he just took it in this other way that I loved. And it just gave me full Todd Edwards vibe over this beat. The way he chopped the vocal and made his voice sound, I was like, "Todd, are you there?" And I was very surprised because he doesn't easily do that.



Disclosure Tell Apple Music About Where They First Want To Perform Again...

I think a big sweaty warehouse would be for me, or Shangri-La. Shangri-La in particular, is responsible for probably one of my favourite moments of my life, where I was, those moments where you find about eight mates, all at once, randomly. And you're like, oh my God, we're all here at the same time and my favourite DJ's playing, or whatever. And I've always wanted to make a song that I would feel proud to drop at that moment at 4:00 AM. And that, 'Happening', feels like that to me. And I'm really looking forward to getting back to hopefully, yeah, like you said, not road testing these down the live stream and seeing how the comments react, but just listening to a bunch of people scream or not scream, however they want to do. But in real life, either way, it's better, broadcasting songs in a DJ set is bouncing the energy off the crowd like that. I love Twitch. I've been rocking Twitch all year, but it's not the same.



Disclosure Tell Apple Music About The Music Scene Early In Their Career...

I think about one of my favourite moments last year, which was, it was a bit of a minor viral moment, which was when a clip of you guys and Skream playing the Jessie Ware remix went around the internet again. Which was just awesome and really at a time when we needed it, reminded us how excellent it is just to watch DJs and hear DJs play the right song at the right moment. It was definitely a very special time back then. What was that? Like 2010 or '11, something around that time. And it was just such an exciting time for dance music with so many pioneers and people being so creative, like James Blake and Joy Orbison, and Four Tet, and the people that inspired us to start making music. And something around that time, I don't know why, if you listen back to the music from between 2009 and 2011, there's just something really different about it, nothing that had been before or after really, like Burial as well. It was just something in the air, especially in the UK, that just felt really good. And so yeah, seeing those clips, it does take you back to like, oh yeah, I remember that. That was a good time.



Disclosure Tell Apple Music About Being Independent...

It's not like we would never sign a deal again. It just needs to be very different and things have changed so much. I think we signed in 2012 so there wasn't even a subscription based streaming service then. Things are different now. So the deals are different and everything's different. I don't want to come across like it was bad. There's nothing wrong with it, signing to a major deal, major label gave us the platform we needed. I'm not sure that we would have been headlining the Other Stage at Glastonbury or main stage at Coachella without some serious push. You need some help with that. So it depends on what you want to do. There's plenty of really cool trendy DJs and dance acts to turn down big deals because they just don't want that in their lives. But I think for us, the difference was that we knew we wanted to do a big show because we're musicians and we wanted to play big instruments on stage, like big band stuff and we need help with that. So that was important to get. We don't come from anywhere where we couldn't have afforded to take 48 members of crew on tour with five trucks and three tour buses. That's what the Caracal tour was. It was mega. So, we needed that help along the way and it was great for that.”