Jessie J won't release new music until she is feeling 'better'

Jessie J won't release her new album until she has recovered from her mystery illness.



The 'Price Tag' hitmaker has told fans they will have to wait until she is "better" for new music, after months of being in pain every day and feeling frustrated because it's having an impact on her voice, even though her vocal cords are not the issue.



Jessie, 33, is set to undergo an MRI scan to determine what is the cause of the problem.



During an Instagram Q&A, she said: "When can we expect the album? When I’m better, which I don’t know when that’s going to be.



"My throat is the same. It is so boring, so boring. I don’t even know what to say any more. It should be my thyroid, I’m having my spine looked at.



"I have an MRI on Monday, I’m having vocal therapy, I’m seeing an allergist, I’m seeing a thyroid specialist and I’m looking into autoimmune things."



Last week, the 'Domino singer - who was previously diagnosed with Ménière's disease, a rare disorder of the inner ear that causes episodes of vertigo - wrote: “Yesterday I tried to sing a song I can usually sing with with ease, and I couldn’t. The issue I’m having isn’t my voice but is effecting my voice. And well…I sobbed. For hours.



"I let myself feel the broken part of me that sometimes I know I ignore when I shouldn’t. Like fell the floor TV show type s***.



“6 months in and I still cannot get through a full day without pain in my mid neck / throat. Some days are so much better than others.



"Worst part is that it’s not my vocal chords. They are healthy and in there with their hands up like. Not us J, we got you. It’s something around them. Spine, thyroid, allergy. Who knows. The tests continue. (sic)"



Jessie usually tries to stay positive but admitted there are moments when she can't help but feel "lost and alone".



She added: “95% of the time I am good. Positive and strong. Which is what I portray on here mostly. But that 5% will grow if not acknowledged. So yes, sometimes like yesterday. I break. All hope disappears. I feel so lost and so alone in what’s going on."



And the 'Nobody's Perfect' hitmaker thinks it is important to be honest about how she feels and sent love to those who are also struggling.



She continued: "I guess I’m sharing this because people are always saying to me ‘how do you stay so positive all the time’ and truth is I don’t. I definitely don’t unpack and live in how I felt yesterday.



"But I don’t take pride in always pretending I’m ok. It’s not healthy. That old line ‘it’s ok not to be ok,’ I wrote it because it’s true and I still believe this platform is to inspire through truth.



"To anyone else going through a testing time. I feel you. I see you. We will get through this. Love you all [heart emoji]."