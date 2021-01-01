Beyonce reveals that 'new music is coming'

Beyoncé has promised that new "music is coming" after she spent a "year and a half" in the studio.

The 39-year-old R&B superstar has revealed that she spent much of the COVID-19 lockdown locked away in the studio laying down new tracks and now as the world re-opens after the worst of the pandemic she cannot wait to unveil her songs to her fans.

Speaking to Harper's Bazaar for their Icon issue, she said: "With all the isolation and injustice over the past year, I think we are all ready to escape, travel, love, and laugh again. I feel a renaissance emerging, and I want to be part of nurturing that escape in any way possible. I've been in the studio for a year and a half ... Yes, the music is coming!"

Beyoncé's last solo studio album was 2016’s ‘Lemonade’. Since that release her other musical projects have been the collaborative LP ‘Everything Is Love’ with her husband Jay-Z, the 'Black Is King' visual album and the soundtrack which she created for Disney's 2019 remake of 'The Lion King'.

The 'Halo' hitmaker has been grateful for the time that the coronavirus quarantine has afforded her as an artist because she is such a perfectionist when it comes to crafting her songs.

She explained: "Sometimes it takes a year for me to personally search through thousands of sounds to find just the right kick or snare. One chorus can have up to 200 stacked harmonies. Still, there's nothing like the amount of love, passion, and healing that I feel in the recording studio. After 31 years, it feels just as exciting as it did when I was nine years old."

Elsewhere in the interview, Beyoncé spoke of how much her own parents, Tina Knowles-Lawson and Mathew Knowles, have inspired her music career.

The former Destiny's Child singer said: "My mother has always been my Queen and still is. She has always been so strong and is filled with humanity. She worked 18 hours a day with calloused hands and swollen feet. No matter how tired she was, she was always professional, loving, and nurturing. I try to handle my work and run my company in the same way.

"My father constantly encouraged me to write my own songs and create my own vision. He is the reason I wrote and produced at such a young age."