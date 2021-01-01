Jessie J apologises to Nicki Minaj amid Bang Bang row

Jessie J has apologised to Nicki Minaj after misattributing the origins of their collaboration on the 2014 hit Bang Bang.

Speaking to Glamour, the Price Tag hitmaker was asked to go in-depth about five songs from her catalogue, including Bang Bang, her and Nicki's collaboration with Ariana Grande, and she said Nicki asked to feature on the track.

"Nicki was played it in the studio and was like, 'I've got to jump on this.' We didn't go to her and ask; she wanted to do it," she recounted.

Nicki hit back on Twitter, insisting Jessie's version of events was incorrect, writing, "Babe @JessieJ I didn't hear the song & ask 2get on it. The label asked me2get on it & paid me. How would I have heard the song? chiiille what am I the damn song monitor (sic)?"

Jessie attempted to clear the air on Instagram over the weekend, with a video of her "mimicking" Nicki at a concert in 2015 and a slideshow of memes relating to their 'feud'.

"I respect you publicly being yourself @nickiminaj So here I am being myself. This is a video of me back in 2015 on stage taking the p**s out of myself which is basically an hour of my set. It was made into a meme about 2 weeks ago. Is that what this is really about? And where this weird energy between us began?" she wrote.

The songstress continued, writing that she feels "f***ing blessed" for the song, which she clarified was co-written by Ariana. She insisted that it would have "NEVER been what it was" without Nicki and Ariana, and joked about doing a "Bang Bang part two."

Thanking the Starships rapper for calling her out, she stated she was "sorry for (getting) the story wrong" and insisted she will "never say" Nicki asked to be on the song again.