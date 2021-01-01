Olly Murs undergoes leg surgery after suffering on-stage injury

Olly Murs has undergone surgery on his left leg after suffering an on-stage injury last week.



While The Voice UK judge was performing at Newmarket on Friday 30 July, a fragment of bone lodged itself in the back of his knee.



From a hospital bed, the Troublemaker singer told his 3.6 million Instagram followers: "It's been a mad 72 hours since the gig getting to this point."



Thanking fans for their kind messages of support after his injury, he revealed the incident caused his leg to shut down and left him limping.



He said the diagnosis was "positive" because he was initially worried that he had ruptured his ACL.



Instead, he was able to undergo surgery in a bid to avoid cancelling upcoming gigs in Newbury and Singleton Park on the 14th and 15th of August. However, fans have been warned he will not be his usual active self on stage.



"I wanted to do this for you guys," Olly said. "It will be a different gig, I probably won't be running around like I normally do. There might be a stool for me to sit down on. But I cannot cancel these gigs for you guys. It was such an amazing vibe on Friday at Newmarket so I will give it absolutely everything next week."



The 37-year-old added: "I am so sorry I look like a bag of s**t this morning but I wanted to send you a message to let you know what is going on."



The singer confirmed he is planning to rest as part of his recovery to ensure can return to the stage next week.