Sean 'Diddy' Combs finally addresses Jennifer Lopez throwback photo

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has finally opened up about his recent decision to post a photo of Jennifer Lopez on Instagram.

Back in May, the hip-hop mogul uploaded a Throwback Thursday snap of himself and his former girlfriend on his account and simply wrote in the caption, "#tbt".

As the post came shortly after Jennifer parted ways with her fiancé Alex Rodriguez in April, a number of fans were quick to speculate that Combs wanted to rekindle his romance with the superstar.

However, in a cover interview for the September 2021 issue of Vanity Fair magazine, the rapper insisted he and J.Lo are simply friends.

"It wasn't no trolling involved, that's just my friend," he declared. "And I don't have nothing to say about her relationship or her life."

Lopez is now dating her former fiancé Ben Affleck once again, with the pair confirming their resumed relationship status on her 52nd birthday last month.

As for Combs, he indicated that his late girlfriend Kim Porter, who passed away in 2018, was the only person who could have convinced him to settle down.

"And so, you know, I had to start to deal with it when I lost Kim. 'Cause I was like, man, you had it. I'm not saying I would do any of it differently. God willing - I would have had more time," the 51-year-old mused. "I look at my life as I got a second chance. I'm on my second mountain."

Elsewhere in the chat, Combs also spoke about his decision to switch his moniker from "Diddy" to "Love".

"Love is a mission," he stated. “I feel like that's one of the biggest missions that will actually shift things. But besides that, we - the world - is different. We have the Internet, we have the power, we have a culture, I have us on a five-year plan."