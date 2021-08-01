Is new music on the way? Lizzo teases big announcement

Lizzo is seemingly making an announcement regarding new music today (02.08.21).

After revealing she was in the studio with Mark Ronson working on her fourth studio album last week, the 'Truth Hurts' hitmaker has hinted fans might not have too much longer to wait before they hear what she has been working on.

Alongside a black box featuring the Shh Emoji and "SHHHHHHHH", Lizzo wrote on Instagram on Sunday (01.08.21): "Don’t even like this post cus you REALLY gon like my post tomorrow #shhhhhhhhhhhh (sic)"

The 'Juice' hitmaker and the 45-year-old studio wizard teased fans in a video on TikTok, in which they joked that they were not in the studio working on new music for Lizzo's follow-up to 2019's acclaimed 'Cuz I Love You'.

Responding to a fan, who commented: “I hear an album is coming”, she replied: “An album? Absolutely not… I’m not making no f****** album.”

Turning the camera to face the 'Uptown Funk' hitmaker, Mark said: “I’m not in a studio. This isn’t Mark Ronson. This isn’t a whole [sound] board [Laughs]. I’m not making a f****** album. Where you get that from?”

The stream was captioned: “THE RUMORS ARE FALSE."

Lizzo previously teased that her new record will be "very uplifting, fun and necessary".

She said: “This music is going to be very uplifting, very fun and very necessary.

“I am making the music that I need to hear after the year we’ve had.”

What's more, the 'Jerome' singer also recently hinted at potential collaborations with Harry Styles and Rihanna.

Lizzo revealed she was planning to phone the 'Golden' hitmaker - who she has become great pals with - to plan a duet with the 27-year-old pop star.

She told fans on Instagram Live: “New music is mother******* coming.

“Are you and Harry going to collab? I have a collab with him this weekend. I’m going to call him.”

The 33-year-old star also has a song she has written for her and the 'Work' hitmaker that she wants to try and get the Bajan superstar, also 33, to lay down her vocals on.

She said: “Rihanna is busy but you know what is crazy?

“I have been waiting to hit her up. I’m scared, though.

“I’ma just DM her and say, ‘Hey, I’ve got a song for us’.

“I do have a song. I might just do it."