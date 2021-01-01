Billie Eilish releases sophomore album Happier Than Ever

Billie Eilish released her second album, Happier Than Ever, at midnight on Friday.

The album has already made history after it broke a record for the most pre-saves on Apple Music, a record she set with her first album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Eilish has already released five singles off of the 16-track album, including hits My Future, Therefore I Am, Your Power, Lost Cause, and NDA. Like the first album, Happier Than Ever was born out of a creative collaboration between Eilish and her producer brother, Finneas.

In an interview with Apple Music, Eilish said the album was inspired by "self-reflection" and "things about (her) life that (she) had never even processed." She also explained that the album came out of discussions she had with her therapist, and recognising that she should write about what she talks about in her sessions.

Ahead of the album release, it was announced on Thursday that Eilish will join BBC Radio One for an Up Close interview, along with a live performance and cover. The special will run for 45 minutes and discuss the 19-year-old artist's rise to fame, inspiration for her second album and how success has impacted her life.

The interview is set to premiere on 31 July, and the performance will be available on 5 August.