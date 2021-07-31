'I feel like crying': Billie Eilish releases Happier Than Ever

Billie Eilish was on "on cloud nine" writing her second studio album, 'Happier Than Ever'.

The 19-year-old megastar released the follow-up to 2019's critically-acclaimed 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?' at midnight, and she has admitted she feels like "crying" because she's so proud of the LP she and her brother and collaborator, Finneas, created.

She wrote on Instagram: "“Happier Than Ever” my sophomore album is finally out. i can’t even process it. this was the most fulfilling most satisfying and profound experience i’ve ever had with my music. finneas and i were just on cloud 9 making this album i feel.. i love every song on this project so so much it literally scares me thinking about putting it out into the world for anyone to listen to. i feel like crying. i grew so much in the process of making this album and experienced so much self realization and self reflection. i wish i could go back and make this album all over again because it was some of the best nights in my life. i love you @finneas thank you for being you. i couldn’t ask for a better brother and collaborator, you are my whole world and i couldn’t do any of this without you. anyway i’m so excited and nervous and blaaah… please take care of this project, it means the world to me. I CANT BELIEVE ITTTT (sic)"

The Grammy-winner recently admitted she hopes her new album - which includes the hit singles 'Your Power' and 'Lost Cause' - "doesn't disappoint" after it broke a record before its release.

'Happier Than Ever' was crowned the most pre-added album in Apple Music history with over 1,028,000 fans eager to get the LP in their ears first.

Billie commented: “That’s nuts. Wow, that’s nuts. I hope it doesn’t disappoint.”

In support of the album, the star announced a BBC special, 'Billie Eilish: Up Close'.

The one-off progamme will air on Saturday (31.07.21) on BBC One at 10.30pm, with BBC Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo set to interview the pop sensation about her meteoric rise to superstardom and being a role model.

A press release read: “In this 45-minute entertainment special filmed in Billie’s home town of Los Angeles, BBC Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo will talk to Billie about her latest album ‘Happier Than Ever’, her extraordinary rise to fame, looking back at her remarkable success, the effect it has had on her life and her role as an inspiration for young people all over the world."

The likes of Adele, Ariana Grande and Harry Styles have previously landed their own 'At The BBC' TV specials in the past.

What's more, Billie is set to make her BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge debut, with her session airing on Saturday from 11.15pm on BBC iPlayer, and fans can hear an "incredible cover" on BBC Radio 1 on August 5 at 12pm.

Meanwhile, Billie has also just announced she is premiering her cinematic concert experience exclusively on Disney Plus.

‘Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles’ will hit the streaming service on September 3.