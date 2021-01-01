Britney Spears' attorney files petition to remove Jamie Spears from conservatorship

Mathew Rosengart, Britney Spears' new attorney, has officially filed to remove her father, Jamie Spears, from her conservatorship.



Rosengart declared his intention to remove Jamie from the conservatorship when he was appointed Britney's lawyer earlier this month, and he announced outside of the Los Angeles Supreme Court on Monday that he had filed the paperwork to do so.



"Less than two weeks (ago), we pledged that after 13 years of the status quo, my firm and I would move aggressively and expeditiously to file a petition to suspect and remove James P. Spears," Rosengart proclaimed. "It is now a matter of public record, and I announced to Judge Penny this afternoon that we have done so, in less than two weeks."



Judge Brenda Penny will hear the matter in court on 29 September, three months earlier than originally scheduled.



In the filing, Rosengart requested to replace the singer's father with Certified Public Accountant (CPA) Jason Rubin of Woodland Hills, California.



According to Deadline, if granted, the petition would grant Rubin "the power and authorization to pursue opportunities related to professional commitments and activities including but not limited to performing, recording, videos, tours, TV shows, and other similar activities as long as they are approved by the conservator of the person, the conservatee's medical team."



Earlier in the day, Rosengart appeared in court for a hearing regarding a $50,000 (£36,176) security fee for temporary conservator Jodi Montgomery, who has alleged threats have been made against her life since assuming the role.



The temporary conservator appeared in court alongside Rosengart and her attorney, Lauriann Wright. Jamie initially objected to the fee, but agreed to release the funds should his daughter approve it.



The Gimme More hitmaker spoke last month about her desire to keep Montgomery as her conservator in the interim, to help her transition back into life until her conservatorship is terminated.



At present, the pop star's father remains the sole conservator of her estate, meaning he controls her vast fortune and approves any financial decisions she may make. Montgomery is the temporary conservator of her person, a role responsible for overseeing her personal and medical care.



In a bombshell court testimony in June, Britney alleged her father "abused" her throughout her 13-year conservatorship and that she wants to seek legal action against him and other family members once the conservatorship is terminated.



Rosengart closed his remarks outside of the courthouse by acknowledging Britney's courage to speak out and alluding to the #FreeBritney movement, which consists of fans who are campaigning for the conservatorship to end.



"I want to thank her fans who have been incredibly supportive of her on social media and otherwise, throughout the country and throughout the world. She deserves it and she appreciates it," he said.