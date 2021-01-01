NEWS BBC One announces Billie Eilish: Up Close Newsdesk Share with :





BBC One have announced Billie Eilish: Up Close, featuring the 21st century music phenomenon in conversation with BBC Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo. Billie will also be making her debut in Radio 1’s Live Lounge performing new music and an incredible cover.



In just three years, Billie Eilish has gone from recording music in her bedroom to becoming one of the biggest music stars in the world. At just 19 years old she has already amassed countless accolades and awards, as well as making history with her second Record Of The Year Grammy win in March of this year.



In this 45-minute entertainment special filmed in Billie’s home town of Los Angeles, Clara will talk to Billie about her latest album ‘Happier Than Ever’ (out Friday, July 30th), her extraordinary rise to fame, looking back at her remarkable success, the effect it has had on her life and her role as an inspiration for young people all over the world.



Billie Eilish: Up Close will broadcast on BBC One on Saturday 31 July at 10.30pm BST and will also be available to watch on BBC iPlayer. It is produced by So Television, the Executive Producers are Graham Stuart and Andy Rowe and it is directed by James Merryman. It was commissioned by Jan Younghusband, Commissioning Editor for BBC Music.



This brand-new film will be accompanied by Radio 1 Live Lounge: Billie Eilish Special which will see Billie make her debut for the world-famous Radio 1 Live Lounge to perform a selection of tracks. This will be available to watch on Radio 1’s iPlayer channel from Saturday 31 July 11.15pm BST.



The performance will also be played in Radio 1’s Live Lounge show, hosted by Clara Amfo, on Thursday 5 August at 12pm BST which will include an exclusive cover that will be broadcast for the first time.