Britney Spears lands her own lawyer and calls for charges against her father

Britney Spears has landed a new lawyer in her legal battle and intends to charge her father with conservatorship abuse.



Judge Brenda Penny granted the singer's request to choose her successor to her departing, court-appointed attorney Sam Ingham in court on Wednesday, giving top Hollywood legal eagle Mathew Rosengart the authority to represent the Toxic hitmaker in her battle with her father Jamie, who has controlled her life since 2008.



And speaking to the judge remotely, Britney made it very clear what her intention is moving forward, telling Penny she would like to see her estranged dad facing charges for the way he has handled her affairs and controlled every aspect of her life for 13 years.



"I'm here to get rid of my dad and charge him with conservatorship abuse," Britney told the judge.



Rosengart has an impressive client list, previously representing Sean Penn and Steven Spielberg, among others, and he has a strong reputation as a litigator.



Fans, meanwhile, stormed the Los Angeles courthouse for a Free Britney rally, calling for an end to the conservatorship.



It was the first time Britney had faced the judge in her conservatorship case since she testified against her father's handling of her affairs via a court phonecall last month.



At that hearing, the singer claimed she had been drugged, forced to work against her will, and was forbidden from removing a birth control device or get married. She called the conservatorship abusive and declared that she wanted to sue her family.