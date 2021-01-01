Cardi B and Offset throw princess party for daughter's birthday

- ARTISTS
NEWS
UNDERGROUND
TICKET NEWS
COMPETITION
Cardi B and Offset threw an elaborate princess party for their daughter's third birthday.
The Bodak Yellow rapper and Migos star celebrated little Kulture's birthday in a big way over the weekend.
Cardi shared an Instagram video featuring all the highlights, including a castle, balloon trees, a petting zoo, a horse-drawn carriage and a Cinderella cake.
The birthday girl wore a special tiara and a fluffy pink gown and even got to ride a horse, which was made up to look like a unicorn.
Cardi and Offset, who are expecting their second child, ended the night by getting down on the dance floor.
The hitmaking duo tied the knot in 2017.