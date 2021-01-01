Jaden Smith launches new earbud line

Jaden Smith has launched a new line of mouldable earbuds as part of a collaboration with bosses at Ultimate Ears.

The actor, rapper and influencer's UE FITS You accessories are the "first-ever true wireless earphones that mould to the unique shape of your ears".

Ultimate Ears experts claim the customisation process takes less than a minute, giving listeners the best fit - and therefore the best sound.

Unlike regular earbuds, which can get loose and falling out, UE Fits use gel-filled ear-tips to conform to the shape of your ear canal.

A new campaign video features Jaden, who celebrated his 23rd birthday on Thursday, showing off the earbuds.

The Endless Summer hitmaker admits he has been a fan of the brand for years, using Ultimate Ears earbuds onstage and in the studio.

"From my very first live performance to this day I have always relied on Ultimate Ears as a go-to tool," he says. "They allow me to concentrate on my craft and not worry about anything else getting in the way."

Jaden has released three studio albums, the most recent of which, CTV3: Cool Tape Vol. 3, was released in August 2020.

The Get Down star has also done his own headline tour, as well as co-headline performances with sister Willow Smith, and Tyler, the Creator.