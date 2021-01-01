Madonna backs 'slave' Britney Spears in conservatorship battle

Madonna has likened Britney Spears' conservatorship to modern slavery as she became the latest star to back the singer's bid to end the 13-year arrangement.



The music legend, who famously shared on onstage kiss with Britney at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards, took to Instagram Stories on Thursday and posted a photo of herself wearing a T-shirt with the pop princess' name on it.



Slamming the controversial arrangement, she captioned the image: "Give this woman her life back Slavery (sic) was abolished so long ago! Death to the greedy patriarchy that has been doing this to women for centuries. This is a violation of human rights! Britney we coming to get you out of jail!"



Britney's financial and personal affairs were first placed in the care of her father, Jamie Spears, in 2008, following her public breakdown.



However, last month Britney appeared in court calling for an end to the arrangement, as she gave shocking testimony about her alleged treatment.



As far back as 2011, the I'm A Slave 4 U singer credited Madonna, with whom she collaborated on the track Me Against the Music, with inspiring her put her life back together after her breakdown.



"I guess she's (Madonna) really taught me to stay true to myself. That seems like a simple thing to say, but she taught me through action, not just by saying it," she told Harper's Bazaar magazine. "There are so many people around you that have opinions, but you just have to listen to your instincts."



Madonna is just the latest pop star to back Britney in her legal fight as her ex Justin Timberlake, Miley Cyrus, Mariah Carey, and Halsey have all lent support to the so-called 'Free Britney' campaign.



Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny denied an initial request to remove her father as her conservator on 30 June. Another hearing will be held on 14 July.