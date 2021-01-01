Lil Baby arrested in Paris

Rapper Lil Baby has reportedly been arrested for marijuana possession in Paris, France.



The Emotionally Scarred hitmaker found himself in trouble with police on Thursday when the car he was travelling in was pulled over on the city's popular Avenue Montaigne.



Reports suggest officers questioned the passengers after detecting a strong smell of weed, and a search of the vehicle allegedly turned up 20 grams (0.7 ounces) of the drug, which is illegal in France.



Basketball superstar James Harden was apparently nearby and tried to intervene, only to find himself and his pals surrounded by authorities as they were also searched while standing on the sidewalk.



Three people, including Lil Baby, are said to have been taken into custody on drug-related charges.



Brooklyn Nets shooting guard Harden was briefly detained by cops, but was not arrested, according to ESPN.



Both celebrities have been hanging out together in the city while attending Paris Fashion Week shows.



Representatives for the stars have yet to comment on the reports.