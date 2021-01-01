Ed Sheeran smashes TikTok viewing records

The hometown concert Ed Sheeran staged to celebrate the start of the UEFA Euro 2020 soccer tournament has shattered two TikTok records.

The Brit debuted his new song Bad Habits at the show, performing from the stadium of his local soccer club, Ipswich Town's, on 25 June. The performance comes days after performing privately for the England team – and the gig was a big hit among TikTokers.

Bosses at the platform have announced the soccer-mad star, who also recently signed on as a sponsor of Ipswich Town Football Club, is a double record-breaker – the concert, created and filmed for the video streaming site, notched up over 5.5 million unique viewers on the day and during two replays on 26 June.

The second record relates to the teaser for Bad Habits, which dropped on TikTok ahead of the big show, and led fans to generate more than 400,000 TikTok clips in response.

"The TikTok UEFA 2020 show was an incredible moment for our community around the world and a watershed moment for live music streaming," Paul Hourican, TikTok U.K.'s head of music operations, shared in a statement. "Alongside the numbers, Ed's unmissable live show has creatively raised the bar as to what is possible within the the live streaming format and demonstrated the scale and ambition TikTok can deliver for artists."

The Ipswich Town Football Club concert will be replayed on TikTok on Friday at 3pm ET.