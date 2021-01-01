50 Cent developing new rap battle TV series

50 Cent is working on a new hip-hop competition show, titled Unrapped.



The rapper and producer, real name Curtis Jackson, has teamed up with bosses at TV network ABC to develop the project, which will feature celebrities showing off their hip-hop skills in rap battles.



Each star will be coached by iconic hip-hop mentors and go head-to-head on the mic until a winner is crowned, according to Deadline, who report that casting is already underway.



"I am excited to expand my relationship with ABC," the musician said in a statement. "Unrapped brings G-Unit Film and Television's ability to put incredible music and musical talent on screen to the competition space."



It's not 50's first reality TV venture - he launched his G-Unit Film and Television production house with Dream School in 2013.



If Unrapped becomes a full series at ABC, it will go head-to-head with Netflix's similar hip-hop competition show Rhythm + Flow, which features judges Chance the Rapper, T.I., and Cardi B.