Britney Spears' mum urges judge to let pop star pick her own lawyers

Britney Spears' mother has urged the judge overseeing her daughter's conservatorship case to let the pop star hire her own lawyers.



Lynne Spears has never had a formal role in the controversial conservatorship, which led to Britney being placed in her father Jamie's care following a 2008 breakdown, but is considered an "interested party".



She filed a legal permission slip, obtained by Deadline, on Wednesday asking the court to "listen to the wishes of her daughter" and allow her to "hire her own private legal counsel" in her attempts to end the 13 year arrangement.



The filing came a day after the singer's longtime court-appointed attorney, Sam Ingham, submitted his resignation.



"Petitioner Lynne Spears, interested party and mother of the Conservatee, hereby petitions this Court to listen to the wishes of her daughter, and as a first step, respectfully requests an Order granting permission to the Conservatee to hire her own private legal counsel, or, in the alternative, an Order appointing a private attorney of Conservatee's choosing," the request reads.



The 66-year-old also called her daughter's shocking court testimony on 23 June "a very courageous showing" and praised her daughter for "baring her heart to the court in an impassioned plea to be heard on several requests."



Backing Britney she adds: "Her capacity is certainly different today than it was in 2008, and Conservatee should no longer be held to the 2008 standard, whereby she was found to 'not have the capacity to retain counsel'."



The Toxic singer shocked fans by giving testimony in which she revealed her unhappiness at the conservatorship, and made a number of shocking claims, including that she had been forced to use an IUD contraceptive device against her will.



She requested Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny remove her father as conservator, but this request was denied on 30 June.



Lynne's petition and other matters will be dealt with at a hearing on 14 July.