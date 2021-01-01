Saweetie defends working with Dr. Luke

Saweetie has defended her decision to work with producer Dr. Luke.



The 27-year-old rapper was quizzed about her working relationship with the musician and record producer, who pop star Kesha has been locked in a defamation case with for years, after he sued her in 2014 when she accused him of physical, sexual, and emotional abuse.



Luke produced Saweetie's recent hit 'Best Friend' with Doja Cat, and the pair first started working together last summer on the song 'Tap In'.



However, she has previously insisted she had no idea about the allegations filed against him when she signed up to work with Luke at the time.



She said last year: "I’m so green.



“Maybe that’s a double-edged sword because I’m coming into the studio and I’m not knowing who these people are. I was able to learn about all of his achievements, and all of the allegations as well, after a couple of sessions.”



In a new interview with Vulture, Saweetie ha insisted she had a contractual "bundle deal" to complete with Luke.



She said: “When I was put in the position to work with him, it was a bundle deal. I had those songs for over two years. So what do you think? Do I compromise my artistry, do I keep them in the vault, or do I release them?”



However, it's unlikely the pair will collaborate again.



When asked if she would work with him again, she asked the journalist: “What do you think?"



Before she continued: “I think you have a good sense of my character by now … hopefully, we keep ourselves out of any controversial situation in the future.”



Last month, a judge granted Kesha’s request to use a recently strengthened free speech law that now allows her to go after Luke for the costs she’s spent defending herself in the eight-year legal battle.



The news came after Kesha launched a counterclaim against Luke in April this year using New York's new anti-SLAPP law, which is geared towards ending courtroom bullying by powerful individuals.



Last year, a judge concluded that Kesha published a false statement when she texted Lady Gaga to allege that Luke also raped Katy Perry.



However, since then, New York has introduced new legislation that's intended to protect free speech, and Kesha is seeking to use it as part of her counterclaim.



Although a judge previously ruled that Luke was a private figure, meaning he wasn't required to prove that Kesha made false allegations with a malicious intention, that decision has gone to an appeal - and a host of media organisations, such as The Daily Beast and Dow Jones, have given their support to the singer.



Kesha remains hopeful that the trial judge's verdict will eventually be overturned, but the anti-SLAPP law could change the case entirely, as it covers situations in which private figures have to prove actual malice to prevail.