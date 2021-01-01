Britney Spears' lawyer officially resigns

Britney Spears' court-appointed attorney and his bosses have officially quit as the pop star's counsel.

Less than 24 hours after Britney's longtime manager, Larry Rudolph, announced he was stepping down, Sam Ingham has quit and no longer wants to be part of her conservatorship wrangle with her father, Jamie Spears.

"SAMUEL D. INGHAM III hereby resigns as court-appointed counsel for BRITNEY JEAN SPEARS, conservatee, effective upon the appointment of new court-appointed counsel," a filing in Los Angeles Superior Court reads.

Officials at his law firm, Loeb & Loeb, are also leaving the conservatorship.

The move comes a week after bosses at wealth management company Bessemer Trust asked to step down as the co-conservators of Spears' financial affairs.

Britney's conservatorship began in 2008 following the singer's public meltdown.

In court last month, the pop star asked the judge overseeing the case to remove her father as her conservator and end his control over her financial affairs. Britney's request was denied.

During the hearing, she also made it clear that although she liked Ingham, she wanted to be able to choose her own legal team.