Jennifer Lopez: 'This is the best time of my life'

Jennifer Lopez is having "the best time" of her life after recently rekindling her romance with Ben Affleck.



In a new interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, which was released on Monday, Jennifer assured fans that she's happier than ever following her split from fiancé Alex Rodriguez earlier this year.



"I know people are always wondering, 'How are you? What's going on? Are you okay?'" she said. "This is it. I've never been better.



"I just want everybody to know that it's the best time. It's the best time of my life."



While Jennifer didn't specifically mention Ben - who she got engaged to just four months after they met in 2002 before the pair split in 2004 - in the interview, she did make reference to revisiting old paths in her life again as she thanked fans for their support.



"I want my people who care about me, because I care about them so much, to know that I've really gotten to a place in my life where I'm great on my own," she smiled. "I think once you get to that place, then amazing things happen to you that you never imagine in your life happening again... that is where I'm at."



Aside from her personal life, Jennifer is also enjoying an exciting time in her career.



The 51-year-old star recently spent time in the Dominican Republic shooting the new romantic comedy Shotgun Wedding and just released her new summer anthem Cambia El Paso, a collaboration with Rauw Alejandro.



While some people feel inspired to write a song when they experience heartbreak or difficult times in their life, Jennifer hints her rekindling her romance with Ben earlier this year was the motivation behind the new track.



"Some people really get inspired when they're heartbroken... (they) write music when they were in pain," adding that for her "it's the opposite."



"When I feel really good, I really feel like I do my best music," she said. "So I got back from the Dominican Republic and I immediately notified everybody that I know and was like, 'I want to get in the studio.'"