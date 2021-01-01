Gigi Hadid wants daughter to be free to enjoy 'seeing' New York

Gigi Hadid says her daughter Khai "loves seeing the world", but she wants her to enjoy it without being constantly photographed.



The model spoke about her little girl and how she's growing up in an open letter written to 'paparazzi, press and fan accounts', which was posted on Twitter and Instagram Stories.



In the letter, Gigi asked that pictures of 10-month-old Khai are blurred to protect her identity.



Revealing that Khai, who she shares with Zayn Malik, is getting more curious and wanting to see everything around her, Gigi wrote: "As our baby grows up we have to realise that we can’t protect her from everything the way we wanted to and could when she was smaller. She loves seeing the world! and although she gets a lot of that out near the farm, she also gets to experience other places - a true blessing.



"On our most recent visits to New York, she has started to want her sun shade lifted up (something she is used to at home) and helps herself to it! She doesn’t understand why she’s covered in the city, or what I’ve wanted to protect her from. I also want her to see the most amazing city in the world + the beautiful and diverse people that walk down the streets of NYC... that is, without the stress of the media circus that comes with parents who are public figures."



Gigi added that as a new mother she 'just wants the best for (her) baby', and thanked paparazzi who have been 'respectful' of keeping their distance while she was out with Khai in New York recently.



She concluded her letter by writing: "I appreciate you taking the time to read this and hope you can understand where I’m coming from. With love, G."