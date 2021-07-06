Noddy Holder teams up with Pret A Manger for Christmas Sandwich

Noddy Holder is handing out Pret A Manger's Christmas Sandwich to bring some festive cheer this summer.



The 'Merry Xmas Everybody' hitmaker is spreading some Christmas joy today (06.07.21) by teaming up with the eatery to celebrate the return of its seasonal butty after customers missed out in December 2020 due to lockdown.



The Slade rocker has starred in a new video heralding the return of the tasty treat and he's set to give away 100 of the sandwiches to customers at the 182 Wardour Street store in London.



Clare Clough - UK Managing Director of Pret A Manger - commented: “Every year customers ask us for the Christmas sandwich to return earlier and earlier, and after many customers missed out on having one last year we’ve decided to stand by our mission of spreading joy through our food and coffee, and bring our iconic Christmas sandwich back early for a limited time this summer.



"While we can’t change the weather or the football scores this summer, we can help people celebrate and recreate some festive joy by reuniting them with their favourite Christmas sandwich.”



The sandwich features British turkey in a port and orange cranberry sauce, with herby pork stuffing and baby spinach leaves and some free-range mayo and crispy onions.



For vegan and vegetarian customers, Pret is sharing the Vegan Nut Roast recipe on social media to let them join in the fun.



The Christmas Sandwich is available from Tuesday (06.07.21) until the first week of August, while hungry Brits can also order it to be delivered via the likes of Deliveroo, Uber Eats and Just Eat.