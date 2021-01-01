Britney Spears invited to plead her case to U.S. Congress

Britney Spears has been invited to testify in front of Congress about her conservatorship ordeal.



After hearing the pop star's recent emotional plea in a Los Angeles court to end the conservator arrangement, overseen by Spears' father Jamie Spears since 2008, Republican congressman Matt Gaetz extended the invite.



On Wednesday, he and fellow Republican Congress members Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, Burgess Owens of Utah and Andy Biggs of Arizona, sent the singer a letter expressing their "deep concern" and offered to help.



"The United States Congress should hear your story and be inspired to bipartisan action. What happened to you should never happen to any other American," the letter reads.



"Your life, liberty, and happiness have been taken from you. Please take advantage of the empowerment that public congressional testimony can unlock."



Gaetz, along with Ohio congressman Jim Jordan, had previously written a letter asking Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler to hold federal hearings about the singer's case.



Inspired by the Framing Britney Spears documentary, which premiered in February, Gaetz and Jordan wrote: '(It is) incumbent upon our Committee to convene a hearing to examine whether Americans are trapped unjustly in conservatorships."



An attorney for Britney's father issued the following statement in response: "Jamie Spears has diligently and professionally carried out his duties as one of Britney's conservators, and his love for his daughter and dedication to protecting her is clearly apparent to the court."



In the most recent developments, a Los Angeles judge denied Britney's request to have her father removed as her conservator, while bosses at the finance firm appointed as co-conservators have reportedly filed documents seeking to end their involvement in the arrangement.