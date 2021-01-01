Big Red Machine and Taylor Swift drop duet Renegade

Taylor Swift's new song with Aaron Dessner and Justin Vernon of Big Red Machine is out now.



The 'Shake It Off' hitmaker co-wrote 'Renegade' with The National star and the Bon Iver band member features on the track.



The latest collaboration comes after Aaron produced and co-wrote much of the megastar's sister records, 'folklore' and evermore', while Justin co-wrote and features on 'Exile' from 'folklore' and 'evermore's title track.



Taylor wrote on Instagram: "I can’t believe I get to work with Aaron Dessner. When Aaron came into my life, I was ushered into his world of free-flowing creativity where you don’t overthink, you just make music. His generosity of spirit and humility bleeds into every part of his life, and that’s why so many artists have jumped at the chance to be a part of his collaborative project, Big Red Machine. A song we wrote (which also features Justin Vernon) is out today! It’s called Renegade. Thanks Aaron for asking me to show up at your party."



The Big Red Machine song is taken from the folk duos upcoming second studio album, 'How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last?', which is released on August 27.



Aaron had previously teased that Taylor had been "very helpful and engaged" with the duo and hinted at future collaborations.



He said in December: “I do think this story, this era, has concluded, and I think in such a beautiful way with these sister records — it does kind of feel like there’s closure to that. But she’s definitely been very helpful and engaged with Big Red Machine, and just in general.



“She feels like another incredible musician that I’ve gotten to know and am lucky to have in my life. It’s this whole community that moves forward and takes risks and, hopefully, there will be other records that appear in the future.”