Ed Sheeran co-writes new track for JLS

Ed Sheeran has penned a new tune for JLS.



The 'Bad Habits' hitmaker has let slip that he has co-written a "classic JLS" track with Steve Mac - who was behind the trios mega-hit 'Beat Again' - and the song is due out this year.



Appearing on Capital FM, Ed said: "Interestingly enough, and Marvin (Humes) knows this, I've actually written a song for them with Steve Mac who did 'Beat Again' and all of that stuff. And also, 'Flying With Out Wings', the bloke wrote 'Flying Without Wings'."



Quizzed on "what kind of tune it is", Ed replied: "It's classic JLS. And it was a real, real joy to write, a real joy to write."



He teased: "The harmonies on it - it's so good!"



Ed previously offered JLS his hit 'Lego House'.



Marvin - who is joined by Aston Merrygold, Oritse Williams, and JB Gill in the group - said last year: "We only found out the other day that Ed wrote a song for us back in the day, and we never heard it, and that song was 'Lego House'!"



What's more, the 'Shape of You' hitmaker has also been working with another boy band, Westlife, on the songs for their next studio album after he helped out the lads with their 2019 comeback LP 'Spectrum'.



He spilled: "I wrote a bunch of Westlife's last album and I'm writing a bunch of Westlife's new album and it's joy for me to work with acts that I just loved [as a kid] ... well, actually, with JLS I wasn't a kid, I was a late-teen, but to be able to write songs in the vein of bands that I liked - it's good."