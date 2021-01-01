Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner celebrate second anniversary with wedding day snaps

Joe Jonas is celebrating his second wedding anniversary by sharing unseen photos from the day he and Sophie Turner tied the knot in the South of France.

The couple legally exchanged vows during an impromptu ceremony in Las Vegas after the Billboard Music Awards in May 2019, but then staged a more traditional wedding party with family and friends a month later.

Captioning the black and white shots from the special day, Joe gushed on Instagram, "The best two years of my life. Love you @sophiet."

The photos offer fans a glimpse of the stunning French chateau venue, the loved-up pair dancing and cuddling, a shot of Joe with his brothers Nick and Kevin Jonas performing on stage and also taking a cigar break, plus a look at Sophie's two wedding outfits.

For the pre-wedding event Sophie wore a body-con maxi dress, while she chose a lace embellished long sleeved gown for the ceremony.

"2 years as your wife holy moly I love you bub (sic)," Game of Thrones star Sophie captioned another photo of the couple at the nuptials.

She also posted a sweet shot of herself with her bridesmaids and a snap of the stunning tiered wedding cake.

The couple has since become parents - Sophie gave birth to daughter Willa last summer.